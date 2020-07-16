© 2020 WKSU
Many Ohio Teachers Are Apprehensive About Going Back To School

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools
Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools

As school districts unveil their plans for resuming school this fall, some teachers are anxious about returning to their classrooms. 

Hilliard City Schools teacher Sherise Thompson sums it up this way.

“I’m scared. I know there’s still a fatality rate and I think that we shouldn’t be going back to school when there are so many unknowns," Thompson says.

The president of the Ohio Education Association, Scott DiMauro, says he’s hearing from a lot of teachers who worry about the safety of going back in the classroom right now. Still, schools are under pressure to come up with plans to resume classes. Most districts are coming up with plans that allow them to switch to online learning if and when the coronavirus situation worsens.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
