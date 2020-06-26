© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Has A New Law To Allow Religious Expression By Public School Students

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 26, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
Ohio Statehouse

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that allows students in public schools to express their religious beliefs.

Republican Sen Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says if the choir can announce there’s practice after school, a religious based club will be allowed to do the same. But he says there are limits.

“Students couldn’t get on the p.a. to say ‘Now we are all going to pray together’ just as the students in the choir could not say ‘We are all going to sing together,'" Huffman says.

The Senate passed  the bill unanimously. It had faced opposition in the House, but 18 amendments were added to help schools with the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.