Ohio May Force GM To Repay $60 Million After It Shut Down Lordstown Plant

Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant in Lordstown.

The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year.

GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs

The Lordstown factory was sold to a newly formed company that wants to make electric pickup trucks.

Many of the 1,200 workers employed at the GM plant relocated to accept other jobs within the company.

