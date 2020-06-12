© 2020 WKSU
An Amendment To Ban Sales Or Displays Of Confederate Flags At County Fairs Fails....Again

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
Ohio Statehouse

An amendment to ban the sale and display of the Confederate flag at Ohio county fairs failed in committee earlier this week. But that didn’t prevent the sponsor of that amendment from trying again.

The Confederate flag was banned at the Ohio State Fair in 2015. As she had in committee, Democratic Representative Juanita Brent tried to amend a bill on the House floor to also ban that flag at county fairs, because it is offensive to black Ohioans and especially so right now.

“I’m not well, I’m not well because I’m sitting in a chamber with people who was to justify a group that was ok with slavery and that was the base of existence of the confederacy," Brent said.

Republican Niraj Antani was the lone Republican in support. But the majority argued it restricted free speech and they rejected it, as the committee had.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
