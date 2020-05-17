A Lost Boy Teaches A Lesson For The Pandemic: How To Be Resilient

Resilience. It's the word of the hour.

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, many people are wondering: How do you find the strength to keep going when everything seems bleak?

Manyang Reath Kher, a Sudanese refugee now living in the U.S., shares his moment of deepest despair — and how he pulled through.

/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

