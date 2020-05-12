© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Read The House Bill Calling For $3 Trillion In Coronavirus Relief

By Alana Wise
Alana Wise
Published May 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT

House Democrats plan to move forward with a $3 trillion bill for additional coronavirus relief, following up on the historic $2 trillion aid package passed in March.

The latest bill, called the HEROES Act, prioritizes granting hazard pay to front-line workers and providing aid to state and local governments, which had not been allotted in previous bills.

The House could hold a vote on the measure as soon as Friday. It is not expected to gain traction in the Senate, though, as bipartisan talks on the latest recovery package have stalled.

Read the full text of the bill — all 1,815 pages — here:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alana Wise
See stories by Alana Wise
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.