Urbana University Closes After 170 Years

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 21, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT

A small private liberal arts university in Ohio that’s been in operation since 1850 is closing its doors at the end of spring semester. 

Like many colleges, Urbana University has been hit hard by declining enrollments. But David Decker, President of Franklin University, Urbana’s parent school, says it was the closing due to COVID19 that weakened it so much that it cannot recover.

“We made a pretty honest effort to try to save this institution in 2014 until now but our little boat has just been swamped by this pandemic," Decker says.

Decker says most of Urbana’s more than 1200 students can continue to take online classes or attend Franklin University in person, or Franklin will assist them in transferring to another school.  Any of the 111 full time employees who are not able to transfer to Franklin will be offered a severance package.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
