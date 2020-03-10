© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

LISTEN: March 10 Primaries Live Coverage

Published March 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
Listen to NPR's special coverage of the March 10 primaries beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Six more states are voting in the Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday. Most eyes are on Michigan, the biggest prize of the night with the potential to shift the narrative of the race, now largely between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Washington state, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota are also voting.

Listen to NPR's live coverage of the primaries, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow live updates on the contests here and track the results in each state.

Michigan has 125 delegates at stake, Washington has 89, Missouri 68, Mississippi 36, Idaho 20 and North Dakota 14. Here's the state of the delegate race to the 1,991 needed to clinch the nomination.

