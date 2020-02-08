GRAPHICS: How Iowa's Vote Totals Shifted From The 1st Alignment To The 2nd

After well-publicized issues with the reporting of results, Iowa's Democratic caucuses are a virtual tie, with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., collecting 26.2% of estimated delegates and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders getting 26.1%.

The caucuses' State Delegate Equivalents determine the winner, but Iowa Democrats also released two other data points: raw vote totals from the first caucus alignment, and totals from the second and final alignment.

[ Here's much more on how the caucus process works ]

By providing a breakdown of the vote totals from both rounds, we're able to see which candidates picked up support from caucusgoers, and which candidates lost votes.

Below, you can see these shifts. Buttigieg added the most support, though Sanders kept his vote total lead from the first to second alignment. Former Vice President Joe Biden lost support from the first alignment to the second.

Here's another way of looking at the shifts:

