Technical Reporting Issue Delays Results From Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party says an unusual delay in reporting caucus results on Monday night was due to "inconsistencies" they found in a few results sets, not "a hack or intrusion."

A new smartphone app was supposed to help elections officials transmit results from the caucus sites to the state party leaders, but there were various issues with the technology. The backup phone hotline swelled, and many of those trying to report results couldn't get through.

NPR reported there were multiple concerns about how the app would work, including whether it would be secure, ahead of the election.

Listen at the audio link above to hear what happened and how it played out on the ground. Follow NPR live coverage here.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.