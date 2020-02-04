© 2020 WKSU
LISTEN: State Of The Union Live Coverage

By NPR Staff
Published February 4, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST

President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, on the eve of his likely acquittal of impeachment charges. The speech begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Following his address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar is then giving a Spanish-language response.

NPR is carrying live special coverage of the speeches. Listen at the audio link above.

