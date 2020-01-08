Iran Strikes Iraqi Bases Housing American Troops

Iranian missiles struck two Iraqi airbases that held American troops early Wednesday morning.

The Iranian government said the ballistic missile attack was in response to an American drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last Friday.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

The Pentagon said there were no American casualties immediately reported, though Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps reported at least 80 American deaths.

Shortly after the incident, Iranian foreign minister Mohamed Javad Zarif tweeted, in part: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

How should we understand this strike? What actions might American officials take next?

This story is developing. Follow NPR, or your local member station to get the latest updates.

