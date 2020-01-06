'The Democracy Rebellion' With Journalist Hedrick Smith

In The Democracy Rebellion, journalist Hedrick Smith travels the country in search of Americans working to level the democratic playing field.

He identifies six states where grassroots movements are doing just that.

In conversation with activists and volunteers, Smith finds an army of Americans mobilizing over issues like gerrymandering, campaign financing and voting rights.

And 2018 represented a key election cycle for political reform.. Americans voted in favor of change. They supported redistricting, campaign finance and voting rights reforms.

As we enter a new election year, what role will these grassroots activists play? What’s working and what’s not for these movements?

Produced by Haili Blassingame

GUESTS

Ellen Friedin, Ceo and general counsel, Fair Districts Now.

Hedrick Smith, Producer and correspondent, PBS Frontline; former reporter, New York Times; producer, The Democracy Rebellion. @HedrickSmith1

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2020 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.