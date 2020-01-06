'Severe Revenge:' The Aftermath Of The Soleimani Assassination

Large crowds assembled across Iran over the weekend to mark the death of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. An American drone strike in Baghdad killed the military leader last Friday.

Iran also “all but withdrew” from the 2015 agreement that was supposed to restrict its development of nuclear weapons.

Further, the Iraqi parliament voted to remove American troops in the country, although it’s unclear whether the current government has the authority to enforce that step.

The New Yorker’s Robin Wright spoke to Iraq’s president, Barham Salih, about his fears for a conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

The dynamics are dangerous—and I have to be deeply concerned that Iraq will be embroiled in yet another cycle of conflict. Iraq and its hard-won stability in the aftermath of the war on isis could unravel. This would have terrible consequences for Iraq and the region at large. We must do all that is possible to assert restraint and walk back from the brink.

We hear from Wright about that interview and more.

GUESTS

Robin Wright, Analyst and fellow, Woodrow Wilson International Center; author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; contributing writer to The New Yorker;

@wrightr

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2020 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.