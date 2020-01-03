The News Roundup - International

Last night, the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He was the leader of a powerful faction in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Suleimani was killed in an American drone strike at Baghdad’s airport on Friday morning, along with several officials from an Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for three days of mourning, followed by “ forceful revenge.” President Trump tweeted on Friday: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from charges of corruption brought against him.

And Japanese officials have issued an Interpol wanted notice for former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled the country to escape corruption charges.

We cover these stories and the rest of the world’s top headlines on the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Elise Labott, Journalist-in-residence, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service; @eliselabott

Robin Wright, Analyst and fellow, Woodrow Wilson International Center; author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; contributing writer to The New Yorker;

@wrightr

Simon Marks, President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere; @SimonMarksFSN

