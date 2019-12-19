© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: Special Coverage Of December Democratic Debate

By Elena Moore
Published December 19, 2019 at 7:33 PM EST

Editor's note: Live special coverage for this event has ended.

Seven Democratic candidates took the stage Thursday night to participate in the sixth and final primary debate of the year, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

NPR hosted live audio coverage of the debate online and on many public radio stations.

Read NPR's live online analysis here.

Due to narrowed qualification standards, only seven candidates appeared onstage: Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; businessman Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

For a post-debate recap, subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore