© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tensions Over Politics At Work? Tell Us About It

By Yuki Noguchi
Published December 14, 2019 at 9:01 AM EST

As the 2020 presidential season gears up, it's harder to engage in neutral political discussions at the water cooler. Identity politics is tougher to avoid, especially as more CEOs and workers take stands on issues.

Are you a conservative awash in a liberal-leaning workplace? A lone liberal in a right-leaning company? Does this affect how you work in teams? Do you feel discriminated against, silenced or judged for your beliefs?

Maybe political differences have caused some heated conversations, but you've been able to work through them unscathed, or you find politics bringing co-workers together. We would like to hear about that, too.

If these issues are cropping up for you at work, or have changed your work relationships, please fill out this form to share your story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi