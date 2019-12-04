© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Attempted Hack, Ohio's Boards Of Elections Focus On Security

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published December 4, 2019 at 2:12 PM EST
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose marks National Registration Day at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose marks National Registration Day at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Ohio’s Secretary of State says a recent attempt by a computer in Panama to insert code into his office’s website was unsuccessful. But state leaders say this incident underscores why a comprehensive election security plan must be put in place soon.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the attempted hack, which was traced back to a Russian company, was thwarted and no information from his office was at risk at any point.

Earlier this year, LaRose gave all 88 county boards of elections a  security directive. Aaron Ockerman with the Ohio Association of Elections Officials says local boards are on track to have all of those security enhancements complete by the end of January. 

“It includes all kinds of things from physical security, doors, windows, locks – those kinds of things to cybersecurity, passwords, cyber hygiene," Ockerman says.

Ockerman says the directives also include getting local systems to talk to the platform used by the Secretary of State, and converting emails to more secure addresses. He says local boards are on schedule to have all of those enhancements fully functioning by the March 17 primary.

Gov. Mike DeWine is echoing the need for vigilance in protecting state websites.

"We are going to have to continue, as business does, government is going to have to spend some money, frankly, to make sure our systems cannot be attacked," DeWine says.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.