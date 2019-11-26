READ: Testimony Of Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary Of State For Europe

As part of the impeachment inquiry, the House Intelligence Committee has released the transcript of the testimony by Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state who is responsible for European affairs.

Reeker testified for eight hours on Oct. 26, complying with a subpoena despite pressure from the White House to defy the request.

According to a source familiar with his testimony, Reeker was prevented by high-ranking State Department officials from aiding Marie Yovanovitch, then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, before she was recalled from her position.

Yovanovitch, who testified publicly on Nov. 15, told Congress in her closed-door hearing that President Trump led the efforts to oust her from her role.

Reeker assumed the role of acting assistant secretary of state in March 2019 and has worked at the State Department since 1992.

Read Reeker's testimony:

