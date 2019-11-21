© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

By Ailsa Chang
Ari Shapiro
Published November 21, 2019 at 9:43 PM EST
Fiona Hill (left), the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, an official from the American Embassy in Ukraine, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Two witnesses testified during the last scheduled day of public impeachment hearings on Thursday. Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, and David Holmes, a political counselor in the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, spoke in front of the House Intelligence Committee — wrapping up two weeks of public and closed-door testimonies to Congress about President Trump's actions in the Ukraine affair. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015.
