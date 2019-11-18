The View Of Impeachment From Capitol Hill

Millions of Americans watched the House’s first set of public hearings of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

But like we say in journalism, there’s no substitute for being there.

Nick Fandos is a congressional correspondent for The New York Times who’s been reporting on the hearings.

He was in the room when Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, began reading tweets that President Trump was sending about former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Yovanovitch in real time.

What was that moment like? What are the key takeaways from the hearings so far? And what can we expect going forward?

