Correction: Report Withdrawn Because Of Error In Study Data
Posted on Nov. 20 at 5:15 p.m. ET
An updated report about the study and the author's error has been posted here.
Posted on Nov. 19 at 6:53 p.m. ET
We have withdrawn this story about U.S. incarceration rates of children because the U.N. study's author has acknowledged a significant error in the data. We will post a revised article with more complete information as soon as possible.
Corrected: November 20, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
Because of an error by the study's author, NPR removed its original story about a study of U.S. incarceration rates of children. NPR has published a new story about the study here.