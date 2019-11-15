The News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host Todd Zwillich.

The House of Representatives held its first set of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary.

Professional journalists on Twitter criticized a statement released by student journalists at Northwestern University apologizing to protesters for their coverage.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

John Stanton, Freelance journalist, former Washington bureau chief and national reporter, BuzzFeed; @dcbigjohn

Kimberly Adams, Correspondent, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

Elizabeth Landers, Political correspondent, VICE News; @ElizLanders

