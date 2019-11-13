Arts Groups Share $11.8M In Funding From Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Just under $12 million in grant funding is going to area orchestras, dance groups and other cultural organizations in 2020 from the cigarette tax revenue distributed by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC). The grantees were revealed at the CAC board meeting Wednesday night.

Sixty-five arts non-profits will share a little over $10 million in the form of general operating support (GOS). There are four new GOS grantees this year: Ingenuity Cleveland, Ensemble Theater, the Art Therapy Studio and Dunham Tavern. Another $1.6 million will fund special projects.

CAC's interim executive director Jill Paulsen notes that, for the first time, all project grant recipients were asked to identify themselves according to the diversity of their leadership and whom they serve.

“We had 34 percent of our organizations and project support [recipients] identify as being run, led by and for people of color. So, I think that's a great new data point for us,” she said.

The board's enthusiasm over the grant announcements was somewhat tempered by a financial report tracking how cigarette revenues continue to decline. While community efforts are afoot elsewhere to identify future sources of arts funding, Paulsen said CAC is putting limits on its grants to spread the remaining money to more recipients. Project grants are now capped at $25,000 (down from $30,000) and GOS funding will go no higher than last year's grants. $1,164,989 to Playhouse Square was the highest.

“This year was the first year we did put a cap on our grant making,” Paulsen said. “The largest grant was capped so that we could begin to try to move some dollars downward to understand that organizations of all sizes are important.”

ideastream receives support from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

Here's a listing of the 2020 grant recipients

Grant Recipient Grant Amount

AfricaHouse International $4,000

America Asian Pacific Islander Organization $4,000

America SCORES Cleveland $12,485

American Hungarian Friends of Scouting $8,883

Apollo's Fire $104,031

Aradhana Committee $21,150

Art House $19,641

Art Song Festival $4,000

Art Therapy Studio $45,545

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve $23,401

Arts Cleveland $54,131

Arts in Strongsville $5,000

Arts Renaissance Tremont $4,000

ATNSC: Center for Healing & Creative Leadership* $4,000

Baldwin Wallace University $20,200

Baseball Heritage Museum $5,000

Bay Village Community Band $2,800

BAYarts $57,017

Beachwood Arts Council $3,668

Beachwood Historical Society $4,000

Beck Center for the Arts $129,016

Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging $4,000

Berea Arts Fest $4,000

Bethlehem Community Health* $4,000

Big Creek Connects $2,000

Blazing River Freedom Band $1,000

Bodwin Theatre Company* $4,000

BorderLight Festival of International Theatre Cleveland $4,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland $21,400

Brite Cleveland $22,250

Broadway School of Music and the Arts $19,553

Brooklyn Heights Service Clubs $4,000

Burning River Baroque $4,000

Burten, Bell, Carr, Development $4,000

Campus District Inc. $2,500

Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation $13,450

Case Western Reserve University $5,000

Catholic Charities Corporation $4,000

Cavani String Quartet $10,682

Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District $5,000

Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy $4,000

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning $95,371

Cesear's Forum $5,000

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival $21,400

Chagrin Foundation for Arts & Culture $11,826

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre $31,854

ChamberFest Cleveland $20,550

Children's Museum of Cleveland $69,804

Choral Arts Society of Cleveland $5,000

CityMusic Cleveland $25,000

Cleveland Ballet $19,800

Cleveland Botanical Garden $193,947

Cleveland Chamber Choir $4,000

Cleveland Chamber Collective $4,000

Cleveland Chamber Music Society $11,452

Cleveland Chamber Symphony $5,000

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society $25,000

Cleveland Clinic $5,000

Cleveland Composers Guild $5,000

Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association $14,006

Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation $11,144

Cleveland Grays Armory Museum $4,000

Cleveland Institute of Art $548,585

Cleveland Institute of Music $547,099

Cleveland International Film Festival $151,398

Cleveland International Piano Competition $56,170

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra $27,492

Cleveland Kids' Book Bank $3,000

Cleveland Leadership Center $5,000

Cleveland Museum of Art $936,686

Cleveland Museum of Natural History $492,147

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra $4,000

Cleveland Play House $313,809

Cleveland POPS Orchestra $62,803

Cleveland Print Room $25,000

Cleveland Public Theatre $104,107

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center $5,000

Cleveland Restoration Society $71,797

Cleveland Rocks: Past Present and Future $5,000

Cleveland School of the Arts Board of Trustees $13,948

Cleveland Seed Bank $5,000

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival $4,000

Cleveland TOPS Swingband $5,000

Cleveland Treatment Center $5,000

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project* $5,000

Cleveland Vegan Society $5,000

Cleveland Women's Orchestra $4,000

CollectivExpress $4,000

Connecting for Kids $5,000

Contemporary Youth Orchestra $29,216

convergence-continuum $8,608

Coventry Village Special Improvement District $5,000

Cudell Improvement $4,000

Cuyahoga River Community Planning $5,000

DANCECleveland $48,961

DANCEVERT $4,000

Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio $3,444

Dancing Wheels $37,315

Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization $9,977

Doan Brook Watershed Partnership $21,950

Dobama Theatre $45,877

Downtown Cleveland Alliance $21,100

Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble $11,433

Dunham Tavern Museum $20,370

Earth and Air: String Orchestra* $3,200

Edward E. Parker Museum of Art $4,000

Eliza Bryant Village $5,000

ENCORE Chamber Music Institute $4,000

Ensemble Theatre $14,201

Environmental Health Watch $5,000

Errin Ministries $5,000

Esperanza $5,000

Euclid Beach Park Now $4,000

Famicos Foundation $4,900

Far West Center $5,000

FOCUS ON EDUCATION $4,000

Folknet $4,000

Foluke Cultural Arts Center $9,262

Food Strong* $5,000

Friends of Euclid Creek Watershed $1,080

Friends of the East Cleveland Public Library $4,000

From Me 2 U $5,000

FrontLine Service $4,980

Front Steps Housing and Services $5,000

FutureHeights $5,000

Gardening in the District* $4,000

Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble $5,000

Graffiti HeArt* $4,000

Great Lakes Science Center $250,265

Great Lakes Theater $181,437

Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association $14,065

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation $11,125

GroundWorks DanceTheater $44,633

Harvard Community Services Center $5,000

Hasani Management* $4,000

Heights Arts $25,111

Heights Youth Theatre $15,609

Henry Johnson Center* $5,000

Hispanic Alliance $5,000

Hispanic Business Center $4,000

Hispanic Police Officers' Association* $4,000

Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation $5,000

Hospice of the Western Reserve $22,550

ICA - Art Conservation $80,198

ideastream $618,996

iN Education* $4,000

India Festival USA $4,000

Ingenuity $37,379

Inlet Dance Theatre $25,634

International Community Council $5,000

International Women's Air & Space Museum $5,000

Italian Cultural Garden Foundation $4,000

Jennings Center for Older Adults $9,119

Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland Ohio $5,000

Jewish Federation of Cleveland $20,350

Jones Road Family Development Corporation $13,225

Joseph's Home* $1,000

Joyful Noise Neighborhood Music School $3,600

Judson Services $21,400

Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center $7,982

Karamu House $90,349

Kulture Kids $13,287

Lake City Fuse $5,000

Lake Erie Ink $24,076

Lake Erie Native American Council $5,000

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center $77,226

Lake View Cemetery Foundation $4,000

LakewoodAlive $4,000

Lakewood Historical Society $12,674

LAND studio $157,993

Larchmere PorchFest $5,000

LatinUs Theater Company $5,000

Les Délices $20,500

Lexington-Bell Community Center $15,160

LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland $5,000

Literary Cleveland $12,488

Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation $3,600

Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives* $4,000

LYLESART $5,000

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts $8,833

Malachi Center $3,600

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage $132,993

Mandel Jewish Community Center $19,850

May Dugan Center $5,000

Mercury Theatre Company $22,400

Merrick House $4,000

MidTown Cleveland $6,457

Morgan Conservatory $24,830

MorrisonDance $5,000

Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation $5,000

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland $139,190

Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral $14,291

Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics $6,272

NAMI Greater Cleveland $5,000

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes $73,567

Near West Theatre $60,049

Negative Space Gallery $4,000

New Avenues to Independence $4,354

NewBridge Cleveland $22,750

No Exit $5,000

North Coast Men's Chorus $25,341

North Union Farmers Market $5,000

Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope* $4,000

Notes for Notes $5,000

Ohio City Incorporated $4,000

Open Doors Academy $22,700

Organization of Chinese Americans Greater Cleveland $5,000

P.A.L.S. for Healing $5,000

Parma Area Fine Arts Council $2,000

Parma Heights Historical Society* $4,000

Playhouse Square $1,164,989

Playwrights Local $6,478

Polish Village Parma $5,000

Praxis: Integrated Fiber Workshop $11,272

Progressive Arts Alliance $49,127

Quire Cleveland $4,000

Rainey Institute $79,915

Reaching Heights $5,000

Refresh Collective $5,000

Restore Cleveland Hope $4,000

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum $748,681

RollinBuckeyez Foundation $5,000

Roots of American Music $20,873

Sankofa Fine Art Plus $5,000

Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein Bavaria $4,000

Shaker Arts Council $5,000

Shaker Historical Society $13,475

Shore Cultural Centre $7,264

Slavic Village Development $11,497

Slovenian Museum and Archives $5,000

SOS: Strengthening Our Students $3,600

SPACES $34,197

Suburban Symphony Orchestra $4,000

Symphony West $4,000

Talespinner Children's Theatre $13,055

Tender Hearts Crusades* $5,000

The Brecksville Theatre $12,593

The Cassidy Theatre $17,168

The City Club of Cleveland $16,667

The Cleveland Opera $16,693

The Cleveland Orchestra $1,045,644

The Harvard Square Center $4,000

The Movement Project $4,000

The Music Settlement $180,052

The Musical Theater Project $43,848

The Refugee Response* $5,000

The Roberto Ocasio Foundation $4,000

The Sculpture Center $16,624

The Singing Angels $29,610

Thea Bowman Center $5,000

Transformer Station $19,500

Tremont West Development Corporation $6,163

Ukrainian Museum-Archives $15,280

Union Miles Development Corporation $5,000

University Circle Inc. $20,000

University Hospitals $20,800

UpStage Players $5,000

Ursuline College $5,000

Valley Art Center $33,940

Verb Ballets $39,864

Wake Up And Live’s Actors Studio $4,000

Waterloo Arts $15,442

West Creek Conservancy $4,000

West Shore Chorale $5,000

West Side Catholic Center $5,000

West Side Community House $25,000

Western Reserve Chorale $4,000

Western Reserve Fire Museum $5,000

Western Reserve Historical Society $216,835

Western Reserve Land Conservancy $4,000

Westlake Chinese Culture Association $4,000

Westlake-Westshore Arts Council* $2,230

Westown Community Development Corporation $5,000

Windsong, Cleveland's Feminist Chorus* $5,000

Women In History $2,400

Woodland Cemetery Foundation $4,000

Zygote Press $29,743

*Denotes first time CAC grant recipient.

