Arts Groups Share $11.8M In Funding From Cuyahoga Arts & Culture
Just under $12 million in grant funding is going to area orchestras, dance groups and other cultural organizations in 2020 from the cigarette tax revenue distributed by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC). The grantees were revealed at the CAC board meeting Wednesday night.
Sixty-five arts non-profits will share a little over $10 million in the form of general operating support (GOS). There are four new GOS grantees this year: Ingenuity Cleveland, Ensemble Theater, the Art Therapy Studio and Dunham Tavern. Another $1.6 million will fund special projects.
CAC's interim executive director Jill Paulsen notes that, for the first time, all project grant recipients were asked to identify themselves according to the diversity of their leadership and whom they serve.
“We had 34 percent of our organizations and project support [recipients] identify as being run, led by and for people of color. So, I think that's a great new data point for us,” she said.
The board's enthusiasm over the grant announcements was somewhat tempered by a financial report tracking how cigarette revenues continue to decline. While community efforts are afoot elsewhere to identify future sources of arts funding, Paulsen said CAC is putting limits on its grants to spread the remaining money to more recipients. Project grants are now capped at $25,000 (down from $30,000) and GOS funding will go no higher than last year's grants. $1,164,989 to Playhouse Square was the highest.
“This year was the first year we did put a cap on our grant making,” Paulsen said. “The largest grant was capped so that we could begin to try to move some dollars downward to understand that organizations of all sizes are important.”
Here's a listing of the 2020 grant recipients
Grant Recipient Grant Amount
AfricaHouse International $4,000
America Asian Pacific Islander Organization $4,000
America SCORES Cleveland $12,485
American Hungarian Friends of Scouting $8,883
Apollo's Fire $104,031
Aradhana Committee $21,150
Art House $19,641
Art Song Festival $4,000
Art Therapy Studio $45,545
Artists Archives of the Western Reserve $23,401
Arts Cleveland $54,131
Arts in Strongsville $5,000
Arts Renaissance Tremont $4,000
ATNSC: Center for Healing & Creative Leadership* $4,000
Baldwin Wallace University $20,200
Baseball Heritage Museum $5,000
Bay Village Community Band $2,800
BAYarts $57,017
Beachwood Arts Council $3,668
Beachwood Historical Society $4,000
Beck Center for the Arts $129,016
Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging $4,000
Berea Arts Fest $4,000
Bethlehem Community Health* $4,000
Big Creek Connects $2,000
Blazing River Freedom Band $1,000
Bodwin Theatre Company* $4,000
BorderLight Festival of International Theatre Cleveland $4,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland $21,400
Brite Cleveland $22,250
Broadway School of Music and the Arts $19,553
Brooklyn Heights Service Clubs $4,000
Burning River Baroque $4,000
Burten, Bell, Carr, Development $4,000
Campus District Inc. $2,500
Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation $13,450
Case Western Reserve University $5,000
Catholic Charities Corporation $4,000
Cavani String Quartet $10,682
Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District $5,000
Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy $4,000
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning $95,371
Cesear's Forum $5,000
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival $21,400
Chagrin Foundation for Arts & Culture $11,826
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre $31,854
ChamberFest Cleveland $20,550
Children's Museum of Cleveland $69,804
Choral Arts Society of Cleveland $5,000
CityMusic Cleveland $25,000
Cleveland Ballet $19,800
Cleveland Botanical Garden $193,947
Cleveland Chamber Choir $4,000
Cleveland Chamber Collective $4,000
Cleveland Chamber Music Society $11,452
Cleveland Chamber Symphony $5,000
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society $25,000
Cleveland Clinic $5,000
Cleveland Composers Guild $5,000
Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association $14,006
Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation $11,144
Cleveland Grays Armory Museum $4,000
Cleveland Institute of Art $548,585
Cleveland Institute of Music $547,099
Cleveland International Film Festival $151,398
Cleveland International Piano Competition $56,170
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra $27,492
Cleveland Kids' Book Bank $3,000
Cleveland Leadership Center $5,000
Cleveland Museum of Art $936,686
Cleveland Museum of Natural History $492,147
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra $4,000
Cleveland Play House $313,809
Cleveland POPS Orchestra $62,803
Cleveland Print Room $25,000
Cleveland Public Theatre $104,107
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center $5,000
Cleveland Restoration Society $71,797
Cleveland Rocks: Past Present and Future $5,000
Cleveland School of the Arts Board of Trustees $13,948
Cleveland Seed Bank $5,000
Cleveland Shakespeare Festival $4,000
Cleveland TOPS Swingband $5,000
Cleveland Treatment Center $5,000
Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project* $5,000
Cleveland Vegan Society $5,000
Cleveland Women's Orchestra $4,000
CollectivExpress $4,000
Connecting for Kids $5,000
Contemporary Youth Orchestra $29,216
convergence-continuum $8,608
Coventry Village Special Improvement District $5,000
Cudell Improvement $4,000
Cuyahoga River Community Planning $5,000
DANCECleveland $48,961
DANCEVERT $4,000
Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio $3,444
Dancing Wheels $37,315
Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization $9,977
Doan Brook Watershed Partnership $21,950
Dobama Theatre $45,877
Downtown Cleveland Alliance $21,100
Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble $11,433
Dunham Tavern Museum $20,370
Earth and Air: String Orchestra* $3,200
Edward E. Parker Museum of Art $4,000
Eliza Bryant Village $5,000
ENCORE Chamber Music Institute $4,000
Ensemble Theatre $14,201
Environmental Health Watch $5,000
Errin Ministries $5,000
Esperanza $5,000
Euclid Beach Park Now $4,000
Famicos Foundation $4,900
Far West Center $5,000
FOCUS ON EDUCATION $4,000
Folknet $4,000
Foluke Cultural Arts Center $9,262
Food Strong* $5,000
Friends of Euclid Creek Watershed $1,080
Friends of the East Cleveland Public Library $4,000
From Me 2 U $5,000
FrontLine Service $4,980
Front Steps Housing and Services $5,000
FutureHeights $5,000
Gardening in the District* $4,000
Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble $5,000
Graffiti HeArt* $4,000
Great Lakes Science Center $250,265
Great Lakes Theater $181,437
Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association $14,065
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation $11,125
GroundWorks DanceTheater $44,633
Harvard Community Services Center $5,000
Hasani Management* $4,000
Heights Arts $25,111
Heights Youth Theatre $15,609
Henry Johnson Center* $5,000
Hispanic Alliance $5,000
Hispanic Business Center $4,000
Hispanic Police Officers' Association* $4,000
Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation $5,000
Hospice of the Western Reserve $22,550
ICA - Art Conservation $80,198
ideastream $618,996
iN Education* $4,000
India Festival USA $4,000
Ingenuity $37,379
Inlet Dance Theatre $25,634
International Community Council $5,000
International Women's Air & Space Museum $5,000
Italian Cultural Garden Foundation $4,000
Jennings Center for Older Adults $9,119
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland Ohio $5,000
Jewish Federation of Cleveland $20,350
Jones Road Family Development Corporation $13,225
Joseph's Home* $1,000
Joyful Noise Neighborhood Music School $3,600
Judson Services $21,400
Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center $7,982
Karamu House $90,349
Kulture Kids $13,287
Lake City Fuse $5,000
Lake Erie Ink $24,076
Lake Erie Native American Council $5,000
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center $77,226
Lake View Cemetery Foundation $4,000
LakewoodAlive $4,000
Lakewood Historical Society $12,674
LAND studio $157,993
Larchmere PorchFest $5,000
LatinUs Theater Company $5,000
Les Délices $20,500
Lexington-Bell Community Center $15,160
LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland $5,000
Literary Cleveland $12,488
Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation $3,600
Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives* $4,000
LYLESART $5,000
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts $8,833
Malachi Center $3,600
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage $132,993
Mandel Jewish Community Center $19,850
May Dugan Center $5,000
Mercury Theatre Company $22,400
Merrick House $4,000
MidTown Cleveland $6,457
Morgan Conservatory $24,830
MorrisonDance $5,000
Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation $5,000
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland $139,190
Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral $14,291
Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics $6,272
NAMI Greater Cleveland $5,000
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes $73,567
Near West Theatre $60,049
Negative Space Gallery $4,000
New Avenues to Independence $4,354
NewBridge Cleveland $22,750
No Exit $5,000
North Coast Men's Chorus $25,341
North Union Farmers Market $5,000
Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope* $4,000
Notes for Notes $5,000
Ohio City Incorporated $4,000
Open Doors Academy $22,700
Organization of Chinese Americans Greater Cleveland $5,000
P.A.L.S. for Healing $5,000
Parma Area Fine Arts Council $2,000
Parma Heights Historical Society* $4,000
Playhouse Square $1,164,989
Playwrights Local $6,478
Polish Village Parma $5,000
Praxis: Integrated Fiber Workshop $11,272
Progressive Arts Alliance $49,127
Quire Cleveland $4,000
Rainey Institute $79,915
Reaching Heights $5,000
Refresh Collective $5,000
Restore Cleveland Hope $4,000
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum $748,681
RollinBuckeyez Foundation $5,000
Roots of American Music $20,873
Sankofa Fine Art Plus $5,000
Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein Bavaria $4,000
Shaker Arts Council $5,000
Shaker Historical Society $13,475
Shore Cultural Centre $7,264
Slavic Village Development $11,497
Slovenian Museum and Archives $5,000
SOS: Strengthening Our Students $3,600
SPACES $34,197
Suburban Symphony Orchestra $4,000
Symphony West $4,000
Talespinner Children's Theatre $13,055
Tender Hearts Crusades* $5,000
The Brecksville Theatre $12,593
The Cassidy Theatre $17,168
The City Club of Cleveland $16,667
The Cleveland Opera $16,693
The Cleveland Orchestra $1,045,644
The Harvard Square Center $4,000
The Movement Project $4,000
The Music Settlement $180,052
The Musical Theater Project $43,848
The Refugee Response* $5,000
The Roberto Ocasio Foundation $4,000
The Sculpture Center $16,624
The Singing Angels $29,610
Thea Bowman Center $5,000
Transformer Station $19,500
Tremont West Development Corporation $6,163
Ukrainian Museum-Archives $15,280
Union Miles Development Corporation $5,000
University Circle Inc. $20,000
University Hospitals $20,800
UpStage Players $5,000
Ursuline College $5,000
Valley Art Center $33,940
Verb Ballets $39,864
Wake Up And Live’s Actors Studio $4,000
Waterloo Arts $15,442
West Creek Conservancy $4,000
West Shore Chorale $5,000
West Side Catholic Center $5,000
West Side Community House $25,000
Western Reserve Chorale $4,000
Western Reserve Fire Museum $5,000
Western Reserve Historical Society $216,835
Western Reserve Land Conservancy $4,000
Westlake Chinese Culture Association $4,000
Westlake-Westshore Arts Council* $2,230
Westown Community Development Corporation $5,000
Windsong, Cleveland's Feminist Chorus* $5,000
Women In History $2,400
Woodland Cemetery Foundation $4,000
Zygote Press $29,743
*Denotes first time CAC grant recipient.
