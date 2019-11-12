The 1A Public Impeachment Primer

The first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will take place Wednesday and Friday. The House committee investigating the matter is continuing to release transcripts from its many closed-door depositions.

So far, we’ve received transcripts from White House aides, state department officials, ambassadors and special envoys. Still to come are transcripts from meetings with undersecretaries, advisers and more.

To say that this story is going to move even more quickly now that testimony will be heard in public is an understatement.

Before that happens, we’re going to slow things down and answer your questions about where the probe is at, who’s important in its expansive cast of characters and what parts of the hearings are crucial viewing.

