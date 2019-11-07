READ: Testimony Of Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State George Kent

House investigators have released the deposition by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who talked behind closed doors about the Ukraine affair.

According to those who heard his testimony, Kent told investigators that the White House picked " three amigos" — diplomats Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — to run Ukraine policy.

Investigators have been told that President Trump wanted to pressure the government of Ukraine to commit to investigations that could help him in the 2020 election.

The "amigos," per Kent, were considered more politically reliable to help execute that policy — along with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — than other professional national security and diplomatic staffers.

