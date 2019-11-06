Election 2019: The Results

Five states held big general off-year elections held big off-year elections this week.

One closely-watched race is the campaign for governor of Kentucky. Incumbent Republican Matt Bevin is one of the least popular governors in the country due to, among other things, his feuds with public school teachers. And his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear gave a victory speech on Tuesday night — but Bevin hasn’t conceded yet.

More context on the race from The New York Times:

But the implications of the governor’s race go well beyond this election. In a state that kept electing Democratic leaders and legislative majorities after its neighbors further south turned Republican, the 2019 elections may also determine whether Kentucky Democrats are viable even in the most favorable local conditions.

In Virginia, Democrats secured a statewide majority for the first time in 26 years, with help from recent court-ordered redistricting lines.

We talk about these elections and their implications with The Hill’s Reid Wilson.

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; author, "Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak"

