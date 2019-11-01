The News Roundup - International

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was confirmed dead by both President Donald Trump and the Islamic State itself.

Chile canceled two global summits, COP25 and APEC, due to the ongoing political protests in the country.

The European Union agreed to allow the United Kingdom to extend its Brexit deadline to Jan. 31.

We recap stories from around the world on the international section of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; @FPizarroDC

Jennifer Williams, Foreign editor, Vox; co-host of Vox’s foreign affairs podcast, “Worldly”; @jennruth

Abderrahim Foukara, Washington bureau chief, Al Jazeera; @afoukara

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.