The News Roundup - Domestic

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Despite planned blackouts meant to reduce the risk of a blaze, wildfires continue to rage across California.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series for the first time since 1924.

We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Asawin Suebsaeng, White House reporter, The Daily Beast; @swin24

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; @anitakumar01

Byron York, Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner; @ByronYork

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.