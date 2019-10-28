Trump Says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Is Dead. What's Next In the Fight Against The Islamic State?

President Donald Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a strike in northwestern Syria this weekend.

The New York Times described al-Baghdadi as “the world’s most wanted terrorist.”

The planning for the raid began this past summer, when the C.I.A. first got surprising information about Mr. al-Baghdadi’s general location in a village deep inside a part of northwestern Syria controlled by rival Qaeda groups. The information came after the arrest and interrogation of one of Mr. al-Baghdadi’s wives and a courier, two American officials said.

The Times also reported, “the Syrian and Iraqi Kurds…provided more intelligence for the raid than any single country.”

We talk about the future of American military action in the region, and what might come next in the fight against ISIS.

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists"

