Foresight 2020: Beto O'Rourke

Few other candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary speak on the issues in the same way as former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

He recently called for a mandatory buyback of assault weapons and for stripping religious institutions that don’t actively recognize same-sex marriage of their tax-exempt status.

However, his strong stances and vehement opposition to many of President Donald Trump’s own policies haven’t translated into much success in the polls.

O’Rourke joins us to discuss the state of his campaign and the race ahead as a part of our series of conversations with presidential candidates.

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic presidential candidate; Former Democratic Representative, El Paso; @BetoORourke

