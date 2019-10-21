The View From Ukraine

Why does Ukrainian journalist Nastya Stanko want to continue being a journalist?

Well, she says one reason is because when you live in Ukraine, it’s never boring.

She’s not wrong. As you may have heard, the Ukrainian government is in the news thanks to a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. While on the line, President Trump asked Zelensky for a few favors regarding a political rival.

Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, held a press conference last week. He said “that he understood Trump to be asking for a quid pro quo with his Ukrainian counterpart — only to attempt to retract those comments in a bellicose statement six hours later,” The Washington Post reported.

We talk with Stanko about what Ukrainians are thinking and feeling as their country finds itself at the center of an American impeachment inquiry.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

GUESTS

Nastya Stanko, Broadcast journalist, Hromadske; recipient, International Women’s Media Foundation’s Courage 2019 award; @StankoNastya

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.