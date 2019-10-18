The News Roundup - International

Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire at the border of northern Syria. However, Turkish leaders didn’t agree. Instead, they said it was a pause in operations, and they’ll start again if the Kurds don’t abide by the agreed-upon terms.

According to CNN, the terms dictate that “the Syrian Kurds/Syrian Democratic Forces must dismantle their defensive fortifications and pull troops from the border to appease Turkey.”

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukranian leaders continues this week as several officials went to Capitol Hill to offer testimony.

The president’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, took questions yesterday, and NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe asked him about President Trump’s request to a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents.

WATCH: NPR’s @ayesharascoe questions acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on President Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents. (Video via the White House)

More: https://t.co/zQlummQmof pic.twitter.com/2BqjNApnJ6

— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) October 17, 2019

We recap the news from around the world.

GUESTS

Indira Lakshmanan, Executive editor, Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; @Indira_L

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists”; @peterbergencnn

Courtney Kube, National security and military reporter, NBC News; @ckubenbc

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.