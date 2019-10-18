The News Roundup - Domestic

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a campaign finance case involving associates of Trump associate Rudy Giuliani. The individual was taken into federal custody after flying to New York City to turn himself in.

The Democratic candidates for president all gathered in Ohio for another televised debate, this time hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

Tensions reportedly ran high in a meeting where President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were present. Trump later tweeted a photo of the meeting showing Pelosi standing and pointing a finger in his direction. He wrote, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!?”

Pelosi later made it the header photo on her Twitter profile.

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent, PBS NewsHour; contributor, NBC News and MSNBC; @Yamiche

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters; @JeffMason1

