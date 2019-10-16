Voters React To The Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We've been asking what voters thought of the debate, including 31-year-old Jay Benedict (ph) of Kansas who was a Bernie Sanders supporter and now describes himself as a Pete Buttigieg fanboy.

JAY BENEDICT: I thought when Buttigieg and Tulsi Gabbard squared off on the best way to deal with what's happening in Syria and the Middle East, I thought Pete Buttigieg did a very good job there with bringing the honor and respect back to the U.S. military.

INSKEEP: Benedict still likes Bernie and says he appreciates Joe Biden but...

BENEDICT: I think it's time to pass the torch to one of these younger candidates, and I hope that's something that other Democrats can get on board with, too.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Fifty-year-old Andrea Jackson (ph) of Pittsburgh says her candidate is Kamala Harris.

ANDREA JACKSON: The women's rights that she mentioned, that's very important to me. That's why Harris stood out for me because she had a passion that I didn't really see in others.

MARTIN: Fifty-five-year-old Les Rodriguez (ph) of Jacksonville, Fla., also likes Harris but is intrigued by Julian Castro.

LES RODRIGUEZ: I think that Mr. Julian comes across as someone who is very genuine, who is very, very smart and someone who is currently under the radar.

Under the radar may not be a sustainable position much longer. The candidates must score higher in polls to qualify for the next debate in November.