Twelve Democrats Debate In Ohio
Here are the Democratic candidates for president on stage for Tuesday’s debate.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Billionaire investor and activist Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Find all our interviews so far with candidates for president in 2020.
Many NPR member stations will air the debate live, hosted by CNN and The New York Times.
This debate represents a make-or-break moment for several candidates, like Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, that have failed to break through during the campaign.
We recap who soared and who sank on debate night.
Produced by Morgan Givens.
GUESTS
Rashad Robinson, Executive director, Color of Change; host, “Voting While Black” podcast @rashadrobinson
For more, visit https://the1a.org.
© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.
Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.