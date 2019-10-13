Praying For The Impeachment Probe To Deliver The Truth

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

As Democratic lawmakers are subpoenaing officials for information about President Trump's actions, other people have found another way to support the inquiry. In today's Sunday morning services, some progressive Christian congregations spent time praying for the impeachment inquiry, for the members of Congress who are conducting it and for whatever it might find. NPR's Sarah McCammon visited one church in Kansas City, Mo., and has this report.

SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: At Swope Parkway United Christian Church this morning, there was music like any other Sunday.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) (Unintelligible).

MCCAMMON: And there was a special statement read by a reverend, Rodney Williams.

RODNEY WILLIAMS: We join together as people of faith to express our convictions that an impeachment inquiry is necessary to reveal the truth.

MCCAMMON: Along with more than a hundred church leaders around the country, largely from mainline Protestant and historically black churches, Williams prayed for the truth to come out, whatever it is.

DOROTHY JOHNSON: In this church, you pray for everything.

JOHNSON: Some church members, like Dorothy Johnson, suspect the truth, when it comes out, may not reflect well on President Trump.

JOHNSON: If he didn't do anything, all well and good. He should not be afraid. If he did something that was inappropriate, improper, against the law, then he should be concerned, and we should take action against that.

MCCAMMON: The impeachment inquiry has been welcome news to Reverend Mary Lou Kegler, a leader at the church. She said she's praying Trump is held accountable for any wrongdoing that might be revealed.

MARY LOU KEGLER: He has a tendency to be so pompous that he thinks he cannot be touched. We've got to continue to make him feel that he is being touched a little.

MCCAMMON: Of course, prayers are being lifted up from multiple directions as many conservative Christians continue to back the president through each crisis. In June, evangelist Franklin Graham called for his own day of prayer for Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: But if his enemies are allowed to destroy him and pull down the presidency, it will hurt our entire nation.

MCCAMMON: Graham reiterated that this month, telling the Religion News Service the country could begin to unravel if Trump is impeached. Still, there appears to be some movement in favor of impeachment even among Trump's base. A recent Fox News poll found white evangelical support for impeachment on the rise, moving up 5% since July.

