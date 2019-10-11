The News Roundup - International

With an impeachment inquiry looming, President Donald Trump embarked on another highly controversial foreign policy move: withdrawing from northern Syria.

That territory is held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a group that was, until earlier this week, protected by the presence of U.S. forces. On Wednesday, Turkish forces came over the border and attacked the Kurds.

What are the effects of the president’s actions? And what will happen to the Kurds in the region?

The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, moved the country’s government out of Quito this week. Indigenous groups are leading protests against the Moreno government’s proposed austerity package.

The Washington Post reports that five people have been killed in the demonstrations, and more than 680 people have been arrested.

We’re also following how several leading brands, including Apple and the NBA, have become involved in the protests in Hong Kong.

We cover all those stories and get to others as we wrap up the week in global news.

GUESTS

Ravi Agrawal, Managing editor, Foreign Policy; former New Delhi bureau chief, CNN; author of “India Connected: How the Smartphone Is Transforming the World’s Largest Democracy”; @ravireports

Ishaan Tharoor, Foreign affairs writer, The Washington Post;

@ishaantharoor

Michele Kelemen, Diplomatic correspondent, NPR. @michelekelemen

