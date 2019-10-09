Your Ukraine Questions, Answered

To say the Trump/Russia impeachment story has moved fast over the last few weeks is probably an understatement.

Since just this last weekend, at least one more whistleblower has come forward claiming to have firsthand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings.

Next, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry’s role in the scandal has appeared to grow, as the president decided to out Perry as involved in a call with Republican lawmakers.

Finally, a story broke of Trump allies attempting to enrich themselves via natural gas in Ukraine.

With all of that going on, it’s helpful to slow down and try and understand the context of the situation.

Why has the United States supplied weapons to Ukraine? Why is Ukraine seemingly a hub for American business? We answer your questions about the European country and its place in the latest Trump administration scandal.

Produced by Haili Blassingame.

GUESTS

Nina Jankowicz, Global fellow, the Wilson Center; author of “How to Lose an Information War.”; @wiczipedia

Serhii Plokhii, Professor, Ukrainian History; director, the Ukrainian Research Institute, Harvard University.

David Herszenhorn, Chief Brussels correspondent, POLITICO; former Moscow correspondent, the New York Times.; @herszenhorn

