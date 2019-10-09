What Is A Kangaroo Court? Explaining Trump's Tweet
As Democrats and Congress go back and forth on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's discussions with foreign leaders, the rhetoric has been intense and, at times, colorful.
Like yesterday, when on Twitter, President Trump compared the House committees looking into impeachment to a, quote, "compromised kangaroo court."
KELLY: Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz leaned into that metaphor - even took it a step further.
MATT GAETZ: And Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.
KELLY: In case you're too young to recall, "Captain Kangaroo" was a kids' TV show - started in the 1950s, ran almost 30 years.
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Captain Kangaroo.
KELLY: Not to say that Captain Kangaroo never got political.
BOB KEESHAN: (As Captain Kangaroo) What's going on around here? Vote for Mr. Moose - for what?
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) For president.
KEESHAN: (As Captain Kangaroo) Surely not president of the United States.
COSMO ALLEGRETTI: (As Mr. Moose) Well, it's a free country. Why can't a moose be president?
CORNISH: But the problem is a kangaroo court doesn't refer to a legal proceeding presided over by Captain Kangaroo.
KELLY: No, it does not. The phrase, in fact, refers to a court that circumvents the law. It comes, most experts say, from the quick justice imposed on many rowdy Aussies in the California gold rush of 1849.
So put that in your pouch in case anyone ask.