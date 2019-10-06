Arrest Made In Bar Shooting That Killed 4 People In Kansas City, Kan.

Updated at 7:45 a.m. ET Monday

Police in Kansas City, Kan., have arrested one of two men suspected of killing four people in a shooting at a bar early Sunday morning. Five others were injured during the gunfire.

Officers took Javier Alatorre into custody late Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Police Department says. His suspected accomplice, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, remains at large and "should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the department.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and bond has been set at $1,000,000.

The five people who were wounded in the violence suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, according to a statement by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said a call came in around 1:27 a.m. about a shooting in the area around 10th Street and Central Avenue. Tomasic said that when officers arrived at the Tequila KC bar, they found four people dead inside.

In a statement, the police department said that "a preliminary investigation suggests that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar" which led to the shooting incident.

Police said the shooters were armed with handguns. The four who were killed were all Hispanic men, ranging in age from mid-20s to late 50s, according to a CNN report.

Police said that although the investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe the shooting was racially motivated, according to The Washington Post.

David Alvey, the mayor of Kansas City, spoke to reporters on Sunday and said his prayers were with the victims.

"It's a sad day for all those involved," Alvey said. "The businesses and families who live in these neighborhoods are growing our community ... They deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and businesses and deserve to be protected."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.