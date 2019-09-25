The Impeachment Process Begins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that House Democrats would launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Times reports that as of Wednesday, 205 representatives support the impeachment inquiry against Trump. 131 do not support it, don’t support it now or are undecided. There are still 98 representatives who have not publicly taken a stance.

Now, the six House committees currently investigating President Trump on impeachable offenses will send their findings to the House Judiciary Committee, where its members will determine if their findings are substantial enough to continue the impeachment process.

How likely is it that the president will be removed from office?

GUESTS

Neal Katyal, Law professor, Georgetown University; former acting solicitor general (1999); @neal_katyal

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”; @EdwardGLuce

Jeffrey Engel, Director, Center for Presidential History, Southern Methodist University; @jeffengels

