© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Plan B: A Different Government Shutdown

Published September 23, 2019 at 10:06 AM EDT
Students and activists gather and march near the US Capitol during the Global Climate Strike march in Washington, DC - Crowds of children skipped school to join a global strike against climate change, heeding the rallying cry of teen activist Greta Thunberg and demanding adults act to stop environmental disaster. It was expected to be the biggest protest ever against the threat posed to the planet by climate change. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Students and activists gather and march near the US Capitol during the Global Climate Strike march in Washington, DC - Crowds of children skipped school to join a global strike against climate change, heeding the rallying cry of teen activist Greta Thunberg and demanding adults act to stop environmental disaster. It was expected to be the biggest protest ever against the threat posed to the planet by climate change. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Environmental activists are planning to shut down traffic in Washington, D.C. on September 23 to demand the federal government take meaningful action to combat climate change.

The coalition of environmental groups plans to place barricades at intersections and roads near centers of money and power in the city.

This protest is timed to coincide with the U.N. climate summit and other demonstrations. Employees working at major American corporations will also go on strike. Approximately 1,500 Amazon workers plan to walk out that day. Organizers want to see the company promise to make zero emissions and drop contracts with fossil fuel companies.

We’ll get an update on the protests.

Produced by Amanda Williams.

GUESTS

Reverend Lennox Yearwood, CEO of Hip Hop Caucus, a national non-profit organization to get youth involved in policy and politics; an organizer of the Shut Down DC protest; @RevYearwood

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.