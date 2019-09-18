Foresight 2020: Senator Amy Klobuchar

The main thrust of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential pitch is her ability to win back key Midwestern states that once voted firmly Democrat.

This week, the senator is kicking off a “blue wall” tour of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where she plans to connect with voters who might prefer a more centrist candidate.

Klobuchar will stop in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Her campaign says she will focus on economic issues with a focus on investing in infrastructure and rural communities.

The senator joins us to discuss healthcare, the president and the Midwest.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator, Minnesota (D)

