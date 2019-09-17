'This Machine Kills Fascists': Politics And Music With Billy Bragg

The “people’s poet” isn’t one for sitting on the sidelines and staying silent.

British singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg has been at music and politics for more than 35 years. While some might view the two subjects as separate, he’s dedicated much of his music to social change and grassroot causes.

His political writing isn’t restricted to the studio. Bragg is an author and outspoken critic of fascism, Brexit and current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His new book, “The Three Dimensions of Freedom,” explores the tools democracy has at its disposal to combat the rise of authoritarianism.

We sit down with Bragg to discuss his distinctive blend of folk and rock, his new book and what the future holds for his home country.

GUESTS

Billy Bragg, Musician, activist; author, “The Three Dimensions of Freedom.” @billybragg

