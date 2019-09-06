Friday News Roundup - International

It was another busy week of news around the globe.

Hurricane Dorian ravaged The Bahamas this week. Brexit has once again thrown the British Parliament into turmoil (“big girl’s blouse”). And U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says they’ve reached an agreement “in principle” with the Taliban, so a deal to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan may be imminent.

And Germany celebrated the birth of its first…pandas. Plural.

Meng Meng, a 6-year-old giant panda, has given birth to two twin babies. It is the first time a panda has given birth in Germany. https://t.co/jsnTi4vmna pic.twitter.com/hh8JilGH7M

We wrap up the week in the news from around the world.

Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; author of “The New Middle East: The World After the Arab Spring”; @pdanahar

Vivian Salama, White House reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @vmsalama

James Kitfield, Senior fellow, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; contributing writer, Atlantic Media; author of “Twilight Warriors: The Soldiers, Spies and Special Agents Who Are Revolutionizing the American Way of War”; @JamesKitfield

