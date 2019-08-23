Missy Elliott Drops 'ICONOLOGY,' Her First Original Project In 14 Years

M-i-s-s is b-a-c-k.

With little more than a few hours notice, Missy Elliott dropped a new five-song EP, titled Iconology, on Friday morning .While she's released sporadic singles and collaborated with the likes of Ariana Grande, Pharrell and most recently Lizzo (on the scorcher " Tempo"), Iconology marks Elliott's first body of original work in 14 years, since 2005's The Cookbook. Stream the EP below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The surprise release features heart-pounding production from Timbaland, Wili Hendrix and Elliott herself. The project also comes with a fresh video to go with the lead single, "Throw It Back." In classic " Misdemeanor" fashion, the visual dips heavy into the pots of special effects, choreography and technicolor saturation. It also co-stars Teyana Taylor as a museum curator in the "Hall of Missy."

"Missy make up her own rules / Not many can do what I do / So many VMAs / I could live on the moon," Elliott rhymes in the song's second verse. It's a boast that rings truer than ever as the iconic Virginia-bred star is set to be honored at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards as 2019's Video Vanguard Award recipient.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.