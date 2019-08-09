Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Over the weekend, mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, reignited debates that surface each time the nation reels from such atrocities: about gun control, about mental health, about domestic terrorism.

We took your calls and heard your concerns. We talked about the threat of white supremacy. And we analyzed the media’s role in covering extremist ideology.

One listener, Sandy from Houston, called in and said she ran errands with her daughter Monday morning and told her she was nervous to go into a Walmart, where the El Paso shooting took place.

Her high school-aged daughter responded: “Try having to go to school.”

Thanks to those who shared with us. Please keep sharing as we continue to cover these tragedies.

We’re also following another spate of violence from the weekend that got much less attention. In Chicago, seven people were killed and at least 55 were wounded by gunfire between Friday evening and Monday morning — the city’s worst weekend of gun violence this year.

Here’s more from The Chicago Tribune:

The toll is slightly higher than the first weekend in June, when 52 people were shot, eight of them fatally. So far this year, at least 1,600 people have been shot in Chicago. There have been at least 300 homicides, according to data kept by the Chicago Tribune. Both numbers are below last year.

As it has done repeatedly, the department blamed the burst of weekend violence on the availability of guns and what it sees as inadequate punishment for people arrested on weapons charges.

Why did the Chicago shootings get so little national coverage?

We also bring you the latest on the administration’s immigration policy. This week, ICE officials raided work sites across the state of Mississippi, arresting nearly 700 people the agency says are undocumented immigrants. Officials called it the largest immigration enforcement action to be conducted in a single state.

Plus, we cover Puerto Rico’s new governor, the release of Cyntoia Brown and the 2020 race from the Iowa State Fair.

GUESTS

Maria Hinojosa, Anchor and executive producer, NPR’s Latino USA; @Maria_Hinojosa

Daniel Newhauser, Senior political reporter, Vice News; @dnewhauser

Matthew Continetti, Editor-in-chief, The Washington Free Beacon

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; author, “Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak”; @PoliticsReid

