Man's Recycling Mistake Nearly Gave New Meaning To 'Going Green'

By Rachel Martin
Published August 5, 2019 at 5:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you work at a recycling facility, you're probably used to seeing valuable stuff thrown away. But what about an old shoe box filled with $23,000 in cash? Such a box was found at a facility in California. And it apparently belongs to a man who didn't need a shoe box anymore until he realized he'd put his life savings in there. Employees spotted the box and recovered all but $320 for a man for whom taking out the trash will likely never be a casual chore again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
