Miranda Lambert Shares Two (Really Fun) New Songs

Miranda Lambert really knows how to announce a new single. For "It All Comes Out in the Wash" — a cute-as-hell country bop that reminds us that "hard times do eventually pass," as she put it in a press release — Lambert filmed her shirtless husband doing laundry. You know, as one does.

The song was co-written alongside The Love Junkies, the songwriting trio of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, who have penned hits for folks like Little Big Town and Lady Gaga. It's full of quips made to be stitched onto throw pillows and features some clever product placement: "Had a fancy dinner at your mother-in-law's / Spilled A1 sauce on her table cloth, don't sweat it / A Tide stick will get it."

But Lambert must be feeling generous because she also released "Locomotive" (co-written with Ashley Monroe and K.S. Rhodes), a harmonica wailin', foot-stompin' barnburner — she calls it "total country punk-rock," which ain't wrong.

These new songs are Lambert's first solo offerings in three years. ( Pistol Annies — her band with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe — reunited and released Interstate Gospel last year.)

